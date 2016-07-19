Get all my Native American resources, highly recommended by TES and others for one great price! Includes notes, presentations, projects, activities, assignments, and an Aztec primary source analysis.
Many of these are things I used when teaching U.S History, but I have taken the time to perfect them in a way that excites me as a teacher and I feel will do the same for you and your students. It is not designed to be a comprehensive information unit about Native groups as that would be impossible since there were hundreds just in the U.S. It is designed as an introduction to five very different groups and as a way to help students appreciate the past and those cultures, understand how knowledge about them can help us today, and develop the critical thinking skills that come from primary source analysis.
