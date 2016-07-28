Calling all administrators and education majors... This is a four page needs assessment survey which is a great tool for administrators to use on his/her campus to grasp the heartbeat of the culture, achievement, and levels of professional development needed! It is designed in a likert scale format with "4" being the highest score! Sections include:
(1) High expectations for student achievement
(2) Focusing on teaching and learning
(3) Parental and community involvement in the educational program
(4) Continuous assessment of students, staff, and programs to evaluate program effectiveness
(5) Safe and orderly environment
(6) Staff effectiveness and professional development
(7) Capable leadership
As well, education majors in undergraduate school as well as masters and specialist level candidates in education, this is a great tool for one of your classes which may require such an assignment!
About this resource
Info
Created: Jul 28, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Categories & Grades
- Pedagogy and professional development / Child development
- Pedagogy and professional development / Classroom practice
- Pedagogy and professional development / Curriculum
- Pedagogy and professional development / Education research
- Pedagogy and professional development / Theories of teaching and learning
- Whole school / Assessment
- Whole school / Classroom templates
- Whole school / Leadership
- Whole school / Performance management
- Whole school / Planning and report templates
Other resources by this author
Professional Development Training: Memory Techniques for ADHD Students
- (0)
- $4.00
Professional Development Book Study -- Are You Educating a Fish in a Tree?
- (0)
- $5.00
Informational Text Article: Popsicle? An Awesome Creation by Accident!
- (1)
- $2.00
Popular paid resources
1st Grade Fluency {A YEARLONG Bundle}
- (0)
- 10% off$15.00$13.50
Characteristics of Effective Learning: Bank of Statements
- (2)
- $7.04
An Overview of Dyspraxia
- (0)
- $2.82
New resources
Cooperative Learning Team Roles Cards, Staff Presentation, Guide And 8 Lesson Ideas
- (1)
- $2.82
Simple In the Moment Planning Sheet
- (1)
- FREE
Feelings and Emotions
- (3)
- FREE
Updated resources
3rd Grade Language Arts, Grammar, Math, Social Studies, and Science BUNDLE
- (0)
- $11.00
Teachers TV: Exploring personalised learning
- (2)
- FREE
Teachers TV: Learning and Development
- (1)
- FREE