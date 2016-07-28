Calling all administrators and education majors... This is a four page needs assessment survey which is a great tool for administrators to use on his/her campus to grasp the heartbeat of the culture, achievement, and levels of professional development needed! It is designed in a likert scale format with "4" being the highest score! Sections include:



(1) High expectations for student achievement

(2) Focusing on teaching and learning

(3) Parental and community involvement in the educational program

(4) Continuous assessment of students, staff, and programs to evaluate program effectiveness

(5) Safe and orderly environment

(6) Staff effectiveness and professional development

(7) Capable leadership



As well, education majors in undergraduate school as well as masters and specialist level candidates in education, this is a great tool for one of your classes which may require such an assignment!