This is a PPT of 5 lessons all fully resourced which give a clear and engaging introduction to the English Language Paper 1 (New Spec). The use of literary fiction texts, video and embedded literacy starters (to support with the 25% SPaG weighting of the Language paper), will support you students understanding and success with this exam.
- Example answers
- Video
- Paired / group activities
- Range of literacy starters
- Differentiated resources
- Fully focused on the AOs and mark scheme
- Practice exam question
About this resource
Info
Created: Apr 18, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Other resources by this author
cdarby89
New Spec English Analysing the Writer's Methods Poster
This poster could be printer for a wall or use within students' books. It explores the journey between the reader and writer and the tools a writer...
- (0)
- $5.63
cdarby89
KS3 / KS4 Literacy Mat / support sheet
This resource is a reusable literacy mat with reminders and top tips for your pupils to use when proof reading their work. It could easily be print...
- (0)
- $5.63
cdarby89
NewSpec English Lit War Photgrapher x2 Lessons
Here are two very detailed lessons on Duffy's War Photographer including all resources required. These have been planned in line with new specifica...
- (0)
- $7.04
Popular paid resources
Lead_Practitioner
The Sign of Four - Chapter Four
We take a look at Chapter Four of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s classic Victorian detective story The Sign of Four and explore the character of Thaddeus...
- (0)
- $4.23
BUNDLE
Lead_Practitioner
The Sign of Four - Revision
Four fully differentiated lessons and revision guides to help prepare GCSE students analysing the text for new spec GCSEs. Ideal preparation for th...
- 4 Resources
- $5.49
SALE
Lead_Practitioner
AQA Language Paper 1 Revision Pack
A fully differentiated revision guide for KS4 students to prepare for Language Paper 1 - Explorations in Creative Reading and Writing - of the new ...
- (13)
- 10% off$4.23$3.80
New resources
lordturner
70 exciting Assessment for Learning activities
70 exciting Assessment for Learning activities - make each lesson fun and varied with over 100 different ideas for assessment activities and ways t...
- (1)
- $2.82
lordturner
Never Had To Make A Plenary Again With This Easy And Engaging Plenary.ppt
Pupils choose one of 9 questions in a fun and easy to tailor to a topic, interactive PowerPoint presentation. Quick, easy, fun and effective way to...
- (1)
- $2.82
ferrycaptain
Harry Potter SPAG Collection
A few one-off lessons based on Harry Potter and SPAG! Includes activities on homophones, nouns, up-levelling work and prepositions.
- (1)
- $2.82
Updated resources
smpotter92
figurative language match up starter
figurative language match up starter SC- To be able to identify the name of the figurative language technique by the definition. Task: in the box p...
- (0)
- $2.82
smpotter92
English Support Word Mat
English Support Word Mat: Colourful mat including the following sections: PEEL ANSWER THE QUESTION CHECK DESCRIPTIVE WRITING TECHNIQUES PUNCTUATION...
- (0)
- $2.82
smpotter92
English Checklist Flashcards
Small English flashcards to be used as a helpful reminder for assessments. The cards included the following information: Answer the question check:...
- (0)
- $2.82