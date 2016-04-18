This is a PPT of 5 lessons all fully resourced which give a clear and engaging introduction to the English Language Paper 1 (New Spec). The use of literary fiction texts, video and embedded literacy starters (to support with the 25% SPaG weighting of the Language paper), will support you students understanding and success with this exam.

- Example answers

- Video

- Paired / group activities

- Range of literacy starters

- Differentiated resources

- Fully focused on the AOs and mark scheme

- Practice exam question

