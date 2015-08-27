This 18-page Survival Guide (including the cover) for the NYS English Regents Exam is an amazing resource for students. It includes strategies, methods, graphic organizers and models for each part of the exam.
I print this survival guide for my students on bright colored green paper to help them recognize the importance of it. This packet is an incredible resource in particular for students who require extra support and/or differentiation.
The New York State English Regents as well as this survival guide is comprised of 4 parts. I've uploaded this guide as a Word document to allow teachers to make customizations if they so choose.
I hope you find it helpful in preparing your students for New York State Regents exam! Please leave feedback! :)
Includes:
PDF version as well as Microsoft doc. version for customizations
