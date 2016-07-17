No Prep Common Core Math Bundle for 5th grade has 120 worksheets. You can use one worksheet per day as a warm-up to your daily classroom lesson. This packet is designed to meet the level of a fifth grade student who is becoming familiar with the Common Core State Standards (CCSS) for fifth grade.
The worksheets in this bundle serve as no prep Common Core-aligned classroom activities for your students and can be used as morning work, as exit slips, as homework sheets, as a review, as activity worksheets for a sub, or as an assignment for early finishers.
Packets included are:
Back to School
Autumn Fun
Halloween
Thanksgiving
Christmas
Winter
The New Year
Valentine's Day
Easter
Spring
Summer
Outer Space
All of the common core standards are covered.
The items in this bundle would normally cost $36. When bought together in this bundle there is a 25% discount.
All graphics are original and created by myself.
Thanks for stopping by my store,
Yvonne Crawford
Total Pages 144
Answer Key Not Included
Teaching Duration 1 Year
About this resource
Info
Created: Jul 17, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you.
Categories & Grades
