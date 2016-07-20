The new Common Core State Standards place a greater emphasis on critical thinking and implementing nonfiction into the English Language Arts curriculum. Understanding the original concepts of Rhetoric and the Rhetorical Situation is essential to understanding non-fiction and informational texts. This multi-faceted lesson plan integrates listening skills, reading strategies, and writing skills, as students use the elements of the Rhetorical Situation/Triangle to analyze a variety of different texts.

INCLUDED WITH THIS PACKET
CCSS Alignment
Videos and Active Listening Exercises/Worksheets
PPT Close Reading Rhetorical Situation
Close Reading Student’s Notes
Guided Practice Worksheets
Independent Practice Close Worksheets
Independent Close Reading Exercise
Rhetorical Situation Quizzes

$3.00

Buy nowSave for later
  • Slide1.JPG
  • Slide2.JPG
  • Slide3.JPG
  • Slide4.JPG
  • Slide5.JPG
  • Slide6.JPG
  • Slide7.JPG
  • TES-Rhetorical-Situation.zip

About this resource

Info

Created: Jul 20, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Clip Art/Fonts/Graphics

JPG, 201 KB

Slide1

Clip Art/Fonts/Graphics

JPG, 131 KB

Slide2

Clip Art/Fonts/Graphics

JPG, 191 KB

Slide3

Report a problem

By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details

Get this resource as part of a bundle and save up to 33%

Bundle

Nonfiction Close Reading Lessons Bundle

$8.00

Categories & Grades