Noodle Doodles #1 – Doodles for Your Brain!

Looking for a fun activity for classwork early finishers, to have students work on first thing in the morning, or for anywhere in between? Have them get their brains revved up with fun doodle activities that encourage creativity!





You'll get a zipped file with PDFs (multipage packet and individual pages) with 21 fun activities!

1. Out of This World! – Complete the Space Scene

2. Line Time – Complete this Unique Line Drawing

3. Pawsitively Cute – Help the Half-Drawn Dogs Become Whole

4. Lost and Found – Create a Mystery Piece of Paper Found in the Attic

5. Star Gazing – Complete this Intricate Sky Doodle

6. Lucky You! – Draw Your Good Luck Charms...or Make One Up!

7. The Missing Notebook – Leave Drawings that Represent You in a Lost Notebook

8. Side by Side – Complete the Drawing by Reflecting it Over a Line of Symmetry

9. The Original Selfie – Draw Your Self Portrait

10. To a Tee – Design Your Own T-Shirt

11. More Squiggley Squiggles – Complete the Intricate Line Drawing

12. You-R-L! – Design Your Own Website

13. Face Time – Create Faces in the Shapes

14. Rise and Shine – Share Your Morning Routine in this Flow Chart

15. Make it Mug-ificent! – Design Your Own Mug

16. Gooooooaaaallll! – Complete the Soccer (European Football) Scene

17. What Is It? – Turn the Random Lines into a Drawing

18. The Wheel Deal – Complete the Bike Drawings

19. Tennis, Anyone? – Complete the Tennis Scene

20. A New Species is Here! – Draw a Half Walrus/Half Other Animal Creation!

21. Nine Lives of Nine Cats – Complete the Cats with Unique Emotions/Expressions



Have fun!

– Glue & Ink

glueandink.com





