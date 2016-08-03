Noodle Doodles #1 – Doodles for Your Brain!
Looking for a fun activity for classwork early finishers, to have students work on first thing in the morning, or for anywhere in between? Have them get their brains revved up with fun doodle activities that encourage creativity!
You'll get a zipped file with PDFs (multipage packet and individual pages) with 21 fun activities!
1. Out of This World! – Complete the Space Scene
2. Line Time – Complete this Unique Line Drawing
3. Pawsitively Cute – Help the Half-Drawn Dogs Become Whole
4. Lost and Found – Create a Mystery Piece of Paper Found in the Attic
5. Star Gazing – Complete this Intricate Sky Doodle
6. Lucky You! – Draw Your Good Luck Charms...or Make One Up!
7. The Missing Notebook – Leave Drawings that Represent You in a Lost Notebook
8. Side by Side – Complete the Drawing by Reflecting it Over a Line of Symmetry
9. The Original Selfie – Draw Your Self Portrait
10. To a Tee – Design Your Own T-Shirt
11. More Squiggley Squiggles – Complete the Intricate Line Drawing
12. You-R-L! – Design Your Own Website
13. Face Time – Create Faces in the Shapes
14. Rise and Shine – Share Your Morning Routine in this Flow Chart
15. Make it Mug-ificent! – Design Your Own Mug
16. Gooooooaaaallll! – Complete the Soccer (European Football) Scene
17. What Is It? – Turn the Random Lines into a Drawing
18. The Wheel Deal – Complete the Bike Drawings
19. Tennis, Anyone? – Complete the Tennis Scene
20. A New Species is Here! – Draw a Half Walrus/Half Other Animal Creation!
21. Nine Lives of Nine Cats – Complete the Cats with Unique Emotions/Expressions
Have fun!
– Glue & Ink
glueandink.com
COPYRIGHT:
Product is for personal use only and is not to be redistributed. This means that you are free to use this product personal use—in the classroom (or at home!) but not for commercial use. The products and/or its parts may not be used in the creation of products to be sold or given away for free. Thank you for respecting Glue & Ink's work! Enjoy!
About this resource
Info
Created: Aug 3, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
