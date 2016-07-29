Bingo is a great game that can target a wide range of literacy skills and concepts, expressive/receptive language, social skills, and problem solving abilities. This game works on identifying nouns! This is a great way to target academic skills for even lower level learners!

In this game, students identify a wide range of people, places, and things to reinforce the concept of a noun. This resource includes 20 boards and 1 set of calling cards. Great to target a wide range of types of nouns!

