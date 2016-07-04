This Frog On A Log Bundle is an interactive PowerPoint game. It is a perfect way for students to learn letters and numbers. Students will love saying the chant to find the frog. Little Frog, Little Frog are you in the red log?

Bundle up and save 25%

Included are:
Frog on a Log Number 1-20 Recognition PowerPoint Game
Frog on a Log Letter Recognition PowerPoint Game

Game Compatibility:
This game can be played on any device that has PowerPoint. It is great for SmartBoards, Prometheans, Mimios, or any other interactive whiteboard. This game can also be played on laptops or computers that have PowerPoint.

*Or try downloading the Microsoft PowerPoint Viewer to play this game.

Created: Jul 4, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

