Enjoy Rainy Day Subtraction with your students, a fun interactive PowerPoint Game. Students will enjoy practicing subtraction using a number line. There are two games (16 number line equations) where students practice subtracting numbers from 1 to 5. There are four games (40 number line equations) where students practice subtracting number from 6 to 10.

Game Compatibility:
This game can be played on any device that has PowerPoint. It is great for SmartBoards, Prometheans, Mimios, or any other interactive whiteboard. This game can also be played on laptops or computers that have PowerPoint.

*Or try downloading the Microsoft PowerPoint Viewer to play this game.

