PRODUCT DESCRIPTION
From scuba diving for ancient treasures, to dancing robots, to planting a field near the azure waters of the Caribbean Sea, NUMBEROCK will transform your lessons by infusing music, real-life connections, and excellent animations that make math come to life in a whole new way.
The NUMBEROCK Workbook and Teacher's Guide includes printable lesson materials for each song in my library. The lesson materials for each song are ideal for using in math centers, but they also work as a standalone complete lesson plan for a day.
Fun, eh? Now get complete access to my full collection of related lesson materials which represent 2 years of writing and animating.
WHAT YOU GET:
As this is a rather unique product bundle, you should know exactly what you're getting. I'll try to make that as clear as possible right from the start - so here it goes!
COMPONENTS: (27+ Songs & Videos)
• Animated music video [HD Streaming Links]
My flagship product. Each takes 250+ hours to write & animate.
• Lyric sheet for singing along
Your students can sing along as the music video plays.
• Fill in the blanks/cloze (lyrics w/ some missing words)
After they watch the video, they master the math vocabulary by filling in the missing words.
• Double sided worksheet with word problems
Well thought-out questions and word problems which challenge critical thinking skills.
• Extra drills printable
Early Finishers - Not So Fast! Straightforward math problems to move towards mastery.
• HW sheet
Video-Aligned homework that maintains the style and format of the animated video.
• Short quiz/exit slip to check for understanding
When activity is complete, check for concept mastery with short quiz.
• Answer Key
Detailed answer key. Rest-assured, all answers are double and triple-checked for accuracy.
About this resource
Info
Created: Nov 24, 2015
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
This resource is designed for US teachers. View UK version .
Categories & Grades
