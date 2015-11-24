PREVIEW [Copy and Paste SAFE LINK]: goo.gl/iNTWuB



PRODUCT DESCRIPTION

From scuba diving for ancient treasures, to dancing robots, to planting a field near the azure waters of the Caribbean Sea, NUMBEROCK will transform your lessons by infusing music, real-life connections, and excellent animations that make math come to life in a whole new way.



The NUMBEROCK Workbook and Teacher's Guide includes printable lesson materials for each song in my library. The lesson materials for each song are ideal for using in math centers, but they also work as a standalone complete lesson plan for a day.



Fun, eh? Now get complete access to my full collection of related lesson materials which represent 2 years of writing and animating.



WHAT YOU GET:

As this is a rather unique product bundle, you should know exactly what you're getting. I'll try to make that as clear as possible right from the start - so here it goes!



COMPONENTS: (27+ Songs & Videos)

• Animated music video [HD Streaming Links]

My flagship product. Each takes 250+ hours to write & animate.



• Lyric sheet for singing along

Your students can sing along as the music video plays.



• Fill in the blanks/cloze (lyrics w/ some missing words)

After they watch the video, they master the math vocabulary by filling in the missing words.



• Double sided worksheet with word problems

Well thought-out questions and word problems which challenge critical thinking skills.



• Extra drills printable

Early Finishers - Not So Fast! Straightforward math problems to move towards mastery.



• HW sheet

Video-Aligned homework that maintains the style and format of the animated video.



• Short quiz/exit slip to check for understanding

When activity is complete, check for concept mastery with short quiz.



• Answer Key

Detailed answer key. Rest-assured, all answers are double and triple-checked for accuracy.



