Frog On A Log is an interactive PowerPoint game. It is a perfect way for students to learn their numbers. Students will love saying the chant to find the frog. "Little Frog, Little Frog are you in the red log?"
This Product Includes:
• Number Match Game (0-10)
• Word Match Game (zero-ten)
• Number Match Game (11-20)
• Word Match Game (eleven - twenty)
*Bundle up and save 25%.
This game is also included in the:
1) Frog on a Log Numbers and Letters PowerPoint Game Bundle for $5.25.
Game Compatibility:
This game can be played on any device that has PowerPoint. It is great for SmartBoards, Prometheans, Mimios, or any other interactive whiteboard. This game can also be played on laptops or computers that have PowerPoint.
*Or try downloading the Microsoft PowerPoint Viewer to play this game.
Thank you for purchasing a product at Early Core Learning!
About this resource
Info
Created: Jul 1, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Other resources by this author
Ten Frame Counting PowerPoint Game
- (0)
- $3.50
Penguin Theme Classroom Jobs
- (0)
- $3.50
Farm Theme Classroom Jobs
- (0)
- $3.50
Popular paid resources
Doubles and Halves Word Problems
- (14)
- $4.23
GO FISH game. Shapes
- (0)
- $4.23
Calendar Worksheet (Fill in Missing Numbers) Booklet 2018 and 2019
- (0)
- $4.23
New resources
100 plus plenary ideas - ideal for inspiration, quick, fun plenaries or new teachers
- (1)
- $2.82
Times Table Class Activity
- (3)
- FREE
Ready to Print in Spanish - Free Halloween Edition/ Literacy
- (1)
- FREE
Updated resources
Time Task Cards
- (0)
- $3.52
GO FISH game. Shapes
- (0)
- $4.23
Times Tables 2s, 5s and 10s (Interactive Whiteboard Game)
- (1)
- FREE