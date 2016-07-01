Frog On A Log is an interactive PowerPoint game. It is a perfect way for students to learn their numbers. Students will love saying the chant to find the frog. "Little Frog, Little Frog are you in the red log?"



This Product Includes:

• Number Match Game (0-10)

• Word Match Game (zero-ten)

• Number Match Game (11-20)

• Word Match Game (eleven - twenty)



*Bundle up and save 25%.



This game is also included in the:

1) Frog on a Log Numbers and Letters PowerPoint Game Bundle for $5.25.



Game Compatibility:

This game can be played on any device that has PowerPoint. It is great for SmartBoards, Prometheans, Mimios, or any other interactive whiteboard. This game can also be played on laptops or computers that have PowerPoint.



*Or try downloading the Microsoft PowerPoint Viewer to play this game.



Thank you for purchasing a product at Early Core Learning!