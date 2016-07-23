BRING THE AFTERMATH OF WWII TO LIFE USING THESE NUREMBERG WORKSHEETS AND THE COORDINATING HISTORY CHANNEL VIDEO: NUREMBERG, TYRANNY ON TRIAL



The Nuremberg Trials were a key moment in world history, demonstrating for the first time that crimes against humanity could and would be prosecuted. Today's World Court is a direct descendant of the Nuremberg Tribunals. With Nuremberg: Tyranny on Trial from the History Channel and these no-prep worksheets, you can help your students master the aftermath of WWII like never before!





INFORMATION FOR THE TEACHER



Nuremberg: Tyranny on Trial is a short documentary produced by the History Channel. Because it lasts only 46 minutes, it fits perfectly into a typical class period in a middle school or high school. Teachers who have class periods that last about an hour should have time to both show the video and review answers, all during the same class session. Those who can afford to devote two periods to a more in-depth study of the Nuremberg Trials can show the video one day and discuss the answers in more detail the next day.



WHERE TO FIND THE VIDEO



Nuremberg: Tyranny on Trial is available online at a variety of streaming sites. The best way to find where it may currently be available is to do a simple Google search for the title. It also airs on the History Channel on an infrequent basis and is available for sale on DVD. Teachers who prefer hard media may find the best prices at sites like Amazon and eBay, where used DVDs for educational programs are often put up for sale.





ABOUT THESE WORKSHEETS



There are 48 multiple choice questions included in this set. These are continuously numbered and are presented in video order so that students can answer questions as they follow along watching the program. However, the questions are split up into 3 separate worksheets, each focusing on a particular phase of the Nuremberg Trials: background information; the Major War Criminals Trial itself; and Verdict, Sentence, and Legacy. This matches the structure of the video, which moves through those three main topics in order.



To provide teachers with an easy differentiation option, all 48 questions are also provided in a free-response format, which is considerably more challenging than the multiple choice version.



A primary source political cartoon worksheet is provided as a follow up to viewing, encouraging students to think critically about the details included by the cartoonist and the messages those details are sending.