This is a great product for using during your Ocean Unit. A simple yet fun literacy center involving counting syllables.



This packet includes:



24 cards featuring an ocean themed item with 3 numbers to choose from when counting syllables in the word. Students can circle the number with a whiteboard marker (if laminated), or to clip with a clothespin. Also included is a "Summing Up Syllables Sentences" activity (great for differentiating for higher level students).



PLEASE NOTE THE PICTURES DON'T DO IT JUSTICE, THE COLOR QUALITY IS MUCH BETTER THAN IT APPEARS!



Please make sure to rate and leave feedback