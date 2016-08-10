This is a great product for using during your Ocean Unit. A simple yet fun literacy center involving counting syllables.
This packet includes:
24 cards featuring an ocean themed item with 3 numbers to choose from when counting syllables in the word. Students can circle the number with a whiteboard marker (if laminated), or to clip with a clothespin. Also included is a "Summing Up Syllables Sentences" activity (great for differentiating for higher level students).
PLEASE NOTE THE PICTURES DON'T DO IT JUSTICE, THE COLOR QUALITY IS MUCH BETTER THAN IT APPEARS!
Please make sure to rate and leave feedback
About this resource
Info
Created: Aug 10, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Other resources by this author
STEAM: Do Living Things Need Love to Grow and Change
- (0)
- $3.50
STEM: Coding the North Pole Packet CCSS/NGSS
- (1)
- $5.00
Designing a Digital Watermark
- (0)
- $2.25
Popular paid resources
Phonics: Phonics Blend SW
- (4)
- $2.82
Phonics: Phonics Blend SM
- (4)
- $2.82
Phonics: Phonics Blend ST
- (4)
- $2.82
New resources
Syllable Division Rules Bookmark and Chart
- (1)
- FREE
PHONICS: LONG VOWEL SOUND SPLIT DIGRAPHS
- (1)
- FREE
Free Christmas Sheets - Work With Words
- (2)
- FREE
Updated resources
Phonics: Phonics Phase 5 Tricky Words Practice Worksheets
- (1)
- $3.52
Phonics: Phonics Phase 4 Tricky Words Practice Worksheets
- (1)
- $4.23
Phonics: Phonics Phase 3 Tricky Words Practice Worksheets
- (1)
- $3.52