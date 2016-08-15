This is a great template for student made book about sea turtle. Students can either use the blank turtle pages to write their own facts, or use the pages with writing prompts for facts about sea turtles.

This packet includes:
Sea Turtle Fact Book cover
Blank Sea Turtle template page
Sea Turtle prompt pages
(Habitat, Predators, Appearance, and Food)

Please make sure to rate and leave feedback!

$2.00

Buy nowSave for later
  • OceanUnitSeaTurtleFactBook.pdf

About this resource

Info

Created: Aug 15, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Project/Activity

pdf, 316 KB

OceanUnitSeaTurtleFactBook

Report a problem

By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details

Categories & Grades