PowerPoint I use to review Electric Circuits (with some hyperlinks to great animations online), Ohm's Law, Electric Power, and Energy (in kW-Hours). The PowerPoint includes practice questions, activator, and daily objectives and is 11 slides. This should be followed by the Practice Worksheet, which is 11 questions increasing in difficulty and is accompanied by a full answer key.
MA Framework Focus:
5.2 Develop qualitative and quantitative understandings of current, voltage, resistance, and the connections among them (Ohm’s law).
About this resource
Info
Created: Mar 11, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
