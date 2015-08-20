One Duck Stuck, by Phyllis Root, is a beloved children’s book. Not only does the story engage children it can also serve as a foundation for many mathematical investigations for primary mathematicians. One interesting and important concept in mathematics is Pascal’s Triangle. The combination of One Duck Stuck and the related mathematical concepts that can be found in Pascal’s Triangle allows students a fun, unique, and engaging venue for developing mathematical literacy.



Questions are provided that can be used during the development of the activity to determine the desired focus of the lesson. It is very important that young mathematicians understand that numbers are quantities represented by numerals, pictures, numerals, etc. Materials are listed for each of the activities. The 24 pages include both black line masters as well as color masters have been provided. Suggestions for preparing the materials have been noted as well to facilitate making classroom sets for long term use.