This activity is so versatile and you can use in a variety of ways. The set includes 18 pairs of one step equations. In each pair, there are two different equations for students to solve and match to each other. This is a great activity to match up students into pairs, or have groups compete against each other and see who can match up all 18 pairs first. You can give students half the cards and keep the other half for yourself. Then either show one card or write the equation on the board and see which team/student can identify the equation with the same solution.



You can also use these cards as a ticket in the door or ticket out the door. Additional uses for these cards are explained in the directions.

