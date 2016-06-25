This activity is so versatile and you can use in a variety of ways. The set includes 18 pairs of one step equations. In each pair, there are two different equations for students to solve and match to each other. This is a great activity to match up students into pairs, or have groups compete against each other and see who can match up all 18 pairs first. You can give students half the cards and keep the other half for yourself. Then either show one card or write the equation on the board and see which team/student can identify the equation with the same solution.
You can also use these cards as a ticket in the door or ticket out the door. Additional uses for these cards are explained in the directions.
About this resource
Info
Created: Jun 25, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Categories & Grades
Other resources by this author
Solving Proportions Partner Practice
- (0)
- $5.00
Exterior Angle Theorem Partner Practice
- (0)
- $4.50
Similar Triangles Partner Practice
- (0)
- $4.50
Popular paid resources
Coordinate Battleships Game (Differentiated)
- (79)
- $4.93
2017 KS2 SATs Revision Ultimate 3-in-1 Maths Organiser
- (23)
- $23.95
Transformation of graphs
- (21)
- $1.41
New resources
Factorising, Completing the Square, Quadratic Formula Card Sort
- (1)
- FREE
KS3 KS4 Christmas Theme Maths relay
- (1)
- FREE
Exit Ticket - Simplifying and Substitution
- (1)
- FREE
Updated resources
GCSE 9-1 Exam Question Practice (Simultaneous Equations)
- (9)
- FREE
GCSE 9-1 Exam Question Practice (Advanced Formulae)
- (4)
- FREE
GCSE 9-1 Exam Question Practice (Direct and Inverse Proportion)
- (9)
- FREE