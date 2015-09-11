Open House Parent Sign In Sheet Spreadsheet. Beginning of the Year, Back to School Night parent sign in sheet created on an Excel Spreadsheet, which makes it easy sort your data. Editable sign-in sheet for your parent night has a place for a school mascot picture, name of school and date of Open House, teacher name, student name, parent name, and contact information. You can print out and use as a hard copy, or even better, you can have parents sign in on a computer if you wish, and then you have everything typed in and you won't have to decipher messy handwriting! - Happyedugator
About this resource
Info
Created: Sep 11, 2015
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
