Multiply and divide by powers of 10. Convert between exponential and standard forms. Recognize patterns of zeros and correctly place decimal point. Scaffolded lesson provides for classroom differentiation. Can be used as a lesson leader, guided practice, independent practice, for cooperative learning and math centers, or as an assessment. Use with smartboard, projector, computer, pad or as printable. Lesson is complete - NO PREP.
Objectives:
- Identify powers of 10
- Multiply and divide by powers of 10
- Convert between exponential and standard form
Includes 6 practice pages and answer keys.
Aligned with NCCS Math - 5.NBT.2
Total Pages - 6
Answer Key Included
Teaching Duration 2 Days
Created: Jul 19, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
