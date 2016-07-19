Multiply and divide by powers of 10. Convert between exponential and standard forms. Recognize patterns of zeros and correctly place decimal point. Scaffolded lesson provides for classroom differentiation. Can be used as a lesson leader, guided practice, independent practice, for cooperative learning and math centers, or as an assessment. Use with smartboard, projector, computer, pad or as printable. Lesson is complete - NO PREP.
Objectives:
- Identify powers of 10
- Multiply and divide by powers of 10
- Convert between exponential and standard form

Includes 6 practice pages and answer keys.
Aligned with NCCS Math - 5.NBT.2

Look for more help at commoncoremath.net!
Total Pages - 6
Answer Key Included
Teaching Duration 2 Days

