Bingo is a great game that can target a wide range of literacy skills and concepts, expressive/receptive language, social skills, and problem solving abilities. This game works on identifying opposites! This is a great way to target academic skills for even lower level learners and help build associations!



In this game, students identify the opposite of each word and picture on the calling cards. Opposite concepts included are up/down, in/out, small/large, old/young, first/last, and more! This resource includes 20 boards and 1 set of calling cards. Great to target a wide range of opposite concepts.