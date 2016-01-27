Presente F – The six oral presentations on the Spanish speaking countries of the Caribbean are divided the following way: three broad themes on the area and one each on Cuba, the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico. You can examine some oral presentations using the Preview.

1. La música – Explain different musicals styles. Play some music for the class.



2. El carnival – Carnaval is a huge festival with costumes, music and dances. The Cubans tried to abolish it, then rescheduled it in July instead of February.



3. Salimos de vacaciones – The students prepare TV commercials to advertise different places, some famous, others less so. They can video their presentations.



4. El béisbol – Home of many baseball stars, the students research the impact the individuals and the game have had on the Dominican Republic.



5. Carteles cubanos – Propaganda posters for everything are fun to describe and analyze.

- Este es un cartel de Ernesto Che Guevara. La foto es del fotógrafo Korda. Su nombre real es Alberto Díaz Gutiérrez. Voy a explicar el cartel y hablar del Che.

- Palabras clave: Korda + Ernesto Che Guevara



6. Los parques nacionales de Puerto Rico – P.R. is very rich in parks where people flock to enjoy the day. Students describe a park and then suggest improvements.



1. All oral presentation topics are based on research. Key words are provided to guide the student's web research. Guidelines for research are provided. Cooperative learning is required. Suggestions are given for audience response.

2. All oral topics have three levels of difficulty, A, B and C. Each level is on a separate page so teacher can choose.

3. Level A provides the student 3 suggestions, level B gives the student 4 suggestions and level C, 6 suggestions. Group work is required to divide the work and prepare for a class presentation.

4. There is always a central theme. All topics are guided. First sentences are provided.



Number of pages: 23

Teacher and student rubrics: included

Name of store: MirafloresCultura

International Baccalaureate

