Students research the origins of the names of five American sports teams -- the Los Angeles Dodgers, the St. Louis Blues, the Seattle Sounders, the Boston Celtics, and the San Francisco 49ers.



What is the city's relationship to the American sports team's name? Is it a historical, cultural, or geographical connection? Or a combination of two or three?



Students also create their own team for their communities. They must base their team nicknames on a local historical, cultural, or geographical connection.