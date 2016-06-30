Othello-Unit-Test-Key

This zip file contains a summative test on Shakespeare's Othello and its corresponding answer key.

Part 1 - Matching - Characters - 15 questions
♦ Iago's motivations
♦ The conflict between Desdemona and Brabantio
♦ Othello's background
♦ Emilia's discovery of the handkerchief
♦ Characters who commit homicide
♦ Bianca's reputation
♦ Emilia's testimony and its ramifications
♦ A character's suicide
♦ And more

Part 2 - Multiple Choice - Plot - 6 questions
♦ Roderigo's desires
♦ The love story of Othello and Desdemona
♦ Iago's manipulation of Cassio
♦ A husband-and-wife conflict
♦ A crumbling father-daughter relationship
♦ Iago's desire for revenge against Othello

Part 3 - Matching - Quote Association - 10 questions
♦ “Do you perceive in all this noble company where you owe most obedience?”
♦ “Cassio, I love thee but never more be officer of mine.”
♦ “Thou hast set me on the rack: I swear tis better to be much abused than but to know a little.”
♦ “For I will make him tell the tale anew, where, how, how oft, how long ago, and when he hath, and is again to cope you wife.”
♦ “O brave Iago, honest and just, that has such noble sense of thy friend’s wrong! Thou teachest me.”
♦ “Think on thy sins.”
♦ “Within these three days let me hear thee say that Cassio’s not alive.”
♦ “Our general’s wife is now the general: confess yourself freely to her…”
♦ “I have very poor and unhappy brains for drinking…”
♦ “We must straight employ you against the general enemy Ottoman.”

Part 4 - Short Answer - Quote Analysis - 6 questions
♦ “O, beware my lord of jealousy; it is the green-eyed monster…”
♦ "He takes her by the palm…with as little a web as this will I ensnare as great a fly as Cassio.”
♦ “Reputation is an idle and false imposition: oft got without merit, and lost without deserving.”
♦ “Now, whether he kill Cassio, or Cassio him… every way makes my gain.”
♦ “Put out the light, and then put out the light.”

Part 5 - Short Answer - Lit Term Application - 3 questions
♦ Dramatic irony
♦ Foreshadowing

Part 6 - Essay - Character Analysis (Iago) - 1 question

