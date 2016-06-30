Othello-Unit-Test-Key

This zip file contains a summative test on Shakespeare's Othello and its corresponding answer key.



Part 1 - Matching - Characters - 15 questions

♦ Iago's motivations

♦ The conflict between Desdemona and Brabantio

♦ Othello's background

♦ Emilia's discovery of the handkerchief

♦ Characters who commit homicide

♦ Bianca's reputation

♦ Emilia's testimony and its ramifications

♦ A character's suicide

♦ And more



Part 2 - Multiple Choice - Plot - 6 questions

♦ Roderigo's desires

♦ The love story of Othello and Desdemona

♦ Iago's manipulation of Cassio

♦ A husband-and-wife conflict

♦ A crumbling father-daughter relationship

♦ Iago's desire for revenge against Othello



Part 3 - Matching - Quote Association - 10 questions

♦ “Do you perceive in all this noble company where you owe most obedience?”

♦ “Cassio, I love thee but never more be officer of mine.”

♦ “Thou hast set me on the rack: I swear tis better to be much abused than but to know a little.”

♦ “For I will make him tell the tale anew, where, how, how oft, how long ago, and when he hath, and is again to cope you wife.”

♦ “O brave Iago, honest and just, that has such noble sense of thy friend’s wrong! Thou teachest me.”

♦ “Think on thy sins.”

♦ “Within these three days let me hear thee say that Cassio’s not alive.”

♦ “Our general’s wife is now the general: confess yourself freely to her…”

♦ “I have very poor and unhappy brains for drinking…”

♦ “We must straight employ you against the general enemy Ottoman.”



Part 4 - Short Answer - Quote Analysis - 6 questions

♦ “O, beware my lord of jealousy; it is the green-eyed monster…”

♦ "He takes her by the palm…with as little a web as this will I ensnare as great a fly as Cassio.”

♦ “Reputation is an idle and false imposition: oft got without merit, and lost without deserving.”

♦ “Now, whether he kill Cassio, or Cassio him… every way makes my gain.”

♦ “Put out the light, and then put out the light.”



Part 5 - Short Answer - Lit Term Application - 3 questions

♦ Dramatic irony

♦ Foreshadowing



Part 6 - Essay - Character Analysis (Iago) - 1 question