Powerpoint presentation of Ou es-tu, Petit Loup?/Where are you, Little Wolf?, the very first title in our Little Wolf series and an excellent first introduction to French for young learners.
Suitable for elementary school through to 6th Grade (5-12 years old)
12 SLIDES/pages
The Powerpoint version is useful for the teaching of French in the classroom by teachers who may not themselves have complete confidence in accurate pronunciation. The French is spoken aloud, and can be activated or deactivated during the presentation.
Displayable on either laptop/computer or white board, all of our Powerpoint Presentations are set against a pale grey background, to ensure that even pupils with dyslexia can benefit from the subtle, almost subliminal, absorption of language allowed by the parallel text.
Created: Aug 5, 2015
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
