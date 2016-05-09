OUTSIDERS Sodapop's Cake Recipe - Non-Fiction Docs
TEXT: OUTSIDERS by S.E. Hinton
GRADE LEVEL: middle school (junior high), high school (secondary)
COMMON CORE: CCSS.ELA-Literacy.RI.7
·······························································································································
This resource can be purchased as part of THE OUTSIDERS Unit Teaching Package (by S.E. Hinton).
·······························································································································
Students are challenged to answer questions about the non-fiction chocolate cake recipe for Sodapop's famous dessert.
Students will love the graphics and topic of this Common Core standards-based learning activity.
Enjoy The Outsiders! And Stay Golden!
About this resource
Info
Created: May 9, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Other resources by this author
ROMEO AND JULIET Famous Feuds & The Prologue
- (1)
- $3.00
HATCHET Crash Map Activity (by Gary Paulsen)
- (1)
- $3.00
GIVER Projects - Creative, Artistic, Differentiated
- (1)
- $2.00
Popular paid resources
Library Challenge Cards
- (29)
- $1.41
AQA Language Paper 1 Revision Pack
- (13)
- 10% off$4.23$3.80
AQA GCSE English Language Grade by Grade (3-9) Question Level Target Sheets for Students
- (0)
- $3.52
New resources
Never Had To Make A Plenary Again With This Easy And Engaging Plenary.ppt
- (1)
- $2.82
Harry Potter - Example Instructions for Creating Potions
- (1)
- FREE
Autumn Winter Sorting task
- (1)
- $4.23
Updated resources
The Sign of Four - Chapter Four
- (0)
- $4.23
GCSE English Language - EXAM REVISION STARTER ACTIVITIES (language analysis)
- (0)
- $2.82
World Book Day Quiz
- (15)
- $4.93