UNSINKABLE!
This lesson plan and diagram is for a large group physical education class game called "BattleShip". It is a strategic and extremely fun rolling, throwing and accuracy game. During the game students try to sink other battleships by throwing balls at the other teams pins (propellers) while trying to save their own ship! Scuba divers travel through the ocean to provide ammunition.
The kids will leave the gym with smiles on their faces and will be asking you if they really have to leave. It requires some bowling pins and soft balls.
About this resource
Info
Created: Jun 27, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
