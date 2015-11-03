In my opinion, solving percent word problems in the 7th grade math class is the one area where many misconceptions arise. I believe it is due to the many ways that questions are formatted.
With this student-friendly explanatory guide/lesson plan, your problems will be solved. Each step-by-step example includes the problem, analysis, procedure, equation to use for solution, and answer. A wrap-up worksheet is also included with answer sheet.
Believe me, by the time you have completed this lesson plan, students of all abilities will understand any percent word problem.
This product is CCSS aligned to 7.RP.A.3
If you would like any other area of math products, please visit My Shop.
Total Pages-30
Answer Key Included
About this resource
Info
Created: Nov 3, 2015
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
This resource is designed for US teachers. View UK version .
Categories & Grades
Other resources by this author
PyeongChang 2018 Order of Operations
- (0)
- $4.23
PyeongChang Olympic Percents-Decimals-Fractions
- (0)
- $4.23
PyeongChang Olympic Percents
- (0)
- $2.82
Popular paid resources
Year 2 - Place Value - Week 1 - Count & Represent Numbers to 100, Tens & Ones, Place Value Chart
- (13)
- $7.04
Partitioning
- (69)
- $3.24
Year 1 - Place Value - Week 1 - Sorting, Counting and Representing Objects
- (11)
- $7.04
New resources
Winter Olympics 2018 Lesson Plan and Resources
- (1)
- $3.23
Year 1 - Spring - Week 5 - Place Value
- (1)
- $7.04
Number Recognition Assessment Grid 0-20
- (1)
- FREE
Updated resources
Easter maths worksheets
- (0)
- FREE
Rainforest theme Mixed Topic Primary Maths Word Problems
- (0)
- $4.23
SSDD Maths Revision Questions (Set 1)
- (5)
- FREE