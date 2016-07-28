This listing is for a characterization activity entitled "Magic Mirror" in which students analyze how a character's perceptions of himself/herself reveal character traits.



For this mini-lesson:

"Magic Mirror"



Task

To analyze the similarities and differences among a protagonist’s view of himself/herself versus how other characters view the protagonist



Objectives

To develop criteria for analyzing character

To assess comprehension of character development across a text

To select appropriate academic vocabulary for literary analysis

To support analysis with textual evidence



Common Core Standards

R1, 3, 6, 11/ W1-4, 9-11/ SL 1, 4, 6/ L1-3



Instructions

Oftentimes, the disparity in perception between how a protagonist of a story sees himself/herself and how other characters view the protagonist causes the protagonist to make a mistake—sometimes a very tragic mistake. In “Magic Mirror,” students are to consider how the protagonist views himself/herself as compared to how other characters view him/her. By looking at the protagonist through this lens, students can begin to see the imperfections of the protagonist that bring about conflict in the story.



The lead activity, “Magic MIrror,” asks students to brainstorm adjectives to describe how the protagonist sees himself/herself. It also asks students to brainstorm adjectives to describe how other characters view the protagonist. Then, students can complete any or all of the follow-up activities to analyze the information from the “Magic Mirror” Activity including the “Magic Mirror” Chart, “Magic Mirror” Venn diagram, or the “Magic Mirror” Writing Task. All of these activities lend themselves to sharing/ discussing either in small groups or as a whole class, so consider ways for students to interact throughout these activities.