This is a great resource that I use after I have taught my students the names of the rhythm instruments. Use this resource to reinforce what they already know, to review and is also a great activity for supply teachers. What student doesn't like to play BINGO!

There are: 30 player cards
2 teacher cards one with the names in French

Use the teacher cards as the draw cards.

$6.00

Buy nowSave for later
  • bingoPercussion.pdf

About this resource

Info

Created: Jul 20, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Game

pdf, 921 KB

bingoPercussion

Report a problem

By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details

Categories & Grades