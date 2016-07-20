This is a great resource that I use after I have taught my students the names of the rhythm instruments. Use this resource to reinforce what they already know, to review and is also a great activity for supply teachers. What student doesn't like to play BINGO!
There are: 30 player cards
2 teacher cards one with the names in French
Use the teacher cards as the draw cards.
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Categories & Grades
Other resources by this author
CoindeMusique
Percussion Bingo
This is a great resource that I use after I have taught my students the names of the rhythm instruments. Use this resource to reinforce what they a...
- (0)
- $6.00
CoindeMusique
Musical Dice Game
A game of dice with note values on the face. In this game you have one page to copy as many dice as needed for students. Fold and glue to make your...
- (0)
- $2.50
CoindeMusique
Solfege Hand Signs
Hand signals for teaching your students the solfege. Great to post in your room to help your students remember their hand positions.
- (0)
- $2.00
Popular paid resources
parkesb33
Minimalism / Ground Bass Keyboard Task - Time Lapse - Michael Nyman KS3 KS4 Sheet Music
Keyboard task suitable for a KS3 Music classroom, or as an introduction at KS4. Note names are on the score. Worksheet is in PDF format within a .z...
- (0)
- $2.82
alexandrahodges
Hip-Hop/ Rap YEAR 9
Hip-Hop/ Rap Lessons 1-6 in detail with objectives for every lesson and an overview of the topic. Simple and easy to follow powerpoint.
- (0)
- $21.13
parkesb33
Titanium - David Guetta, SIa Keyboard Worksheet Sheet Music KS3
Keyboard task suitable for a KS3 Music classroom. Nate names are on the score. Worksheet is in PDF format within a .zip folder. Introducation, Vers...
- (0)
- $2.82
New resources
GW_music
*TRIAL**CHART SONG Bundle 2017 - Keyboard Pieces - Faded / Shape of You / One Last Time / Despacito
Faded Buy the bundle for more resources like this!!
- (1)
- FREE
Eddieball
GCSE Music 9-1 Composition: Harmony & Tonality Differentiation
The resource was designed to scaffold the students who are targeted 8/9 in Music however do not yet have a grasp of the compositional techniques to...
- (1)
- FREE
Eddieball
GCSE Music 9-1 Composition: Rhythm & Metre Differentiation
The resource was designed to scaffold the students who are targeted 8/9 in Music however do not yet have a grasp of the compositional techniques to...
- (1)
- $2.82
Updated resources
ElliottEducational
GCSE Music Blues Composition booklet/guide for Sibelius
A step-by-step guide on composing a twelve bar Blues piece using Sibelius, with extension tasks. It includes: A guide on how to write for drum kit/...
- (0)
- $9.86
SheikhandRattle
Coldplay - Clocks
Here are two lesson starters plus a lead sheet (both PDF and .sib) for Clocks by Coldplay. Starter 1: comparison between two versions of Clocks (Co...
- (0)
- $3.52
parkesb33
Minimalism / Ground Bass Keyboard Task - Time Lapse - Michael Nyman KS3 KS4 Sheet Music
Keyboard task suitable for a KS3 Music classroom, or as an introduction at KS4. Note names are on the score. Worksheet is in PDF format within a .z...
- (0)
- $2.82