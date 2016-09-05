Pets in Russian is a booklet that focuses on the names of different kinds of pets in Russian.



Included:



12 full color pages of pets with a pronunciation guide for your students

4 worksheets to reinforce the names of the pets

6 copywork pages

1 matching game

1 bingo game

1 completion certificate



Also, if you email me after purchasing, I will send you an .mp3 file of the words spoken by a native Russian speaker. (yvonne@mixminder.com)



All artwork is original and created by myself.