CH Sound book
-SH Sound Book
-TH Sound Book
-NG Sound Book
-OO Sound Book
-OA Sound Book
-IGH Sound Book
-Yes/No Questions interactive powerpoint game with sets 1 (j,v,w,x) and set 2 (y,z,zz,qu) (You need to have Microsoft PowerPoint to open this file!)
-Digraph Flowers
-Missing Digraphs Activity Cards- Children have to write the missing digraph (ch,sh,th,ng,ai,ee,igh,oa,oo)
-Can you hear the digraph? Cut and stick activity with ch, sh, th and ng
-Phoneme Frames for ch, sh, th, ng
-Match the animal names to their pictures- mostly phase 2 sounds with some phase 3 e.g (ee in deer, ch in chick, sh in sheep)
-Phase 3 Sentences with consonant digraphs ch,sh,th,ng Interactive PowerPoint (works best with Office 2013!)
-Phase 3 Letters set 6 and 7 cut and stick
Copyright notice: These resources are copyrighted by EpicPhonics
Clipart images for the animal picture match activity were purchased from TpT https://www.teacherspayteachers.com/Store/Designed4teaching
About this resource
Info
Created: Mar 1, 2015
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
