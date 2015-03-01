CH Sound book
-SH Sound Book
-TH Sound Book
-NG Sound Book
-OO Sound Book
-OA Sound Book
-IGH Sound Book
-Yes/No Questions interactive powerpoint game with sets 1 (j,v,w,x) and set 2 (y,z,zz,qu) (You need to have Microsoft PowerPoint to open this file!)
-Digraph Flowers
-Missing Digraphs Activity Cards- Children have to write the missing digraph (ch,sh,th,ng,ai,ee,igh,oa,oo)
-Can you hear the digraph? Cut and stick activity with ch, sh, th and ng
-Phoneme Frames for ch, sh, th, ng

-Match the animal names to their pictures- mostly phase 2 sounds with some phase 3 e.g (ee in deer, ch in chick, sh in sheep)

-Phase 3 Sentences with consonant digraphs ch,sh,th,ng Interactive PowerPoint (works best with Office 2013!)

-Phase 3 Letters set 6 and 7 cut and stick

Copyright notice: These resources are copyrighted by EpicPhonics
Clipart images for the animal picture match activity were purchased from TpT https://www.teacherspayteachers.com/Store/Designed4teaching

$8.45

Buy nowSave for later
  • CH-Sound-Book.pdf
  • SH-Sound-Book.pdf
  • igh-Sound-Book.pdf
  • ng-Sound-Book.pdf
  • Oa-Sound-Book.pdf
  • OO-Sound-Book.pdf
  • TH-Sound-Book.pdf
  • EpicPhonicsPhase3Captions.ppsx
  • EpicPhonicsYesNoQuestionsPhase3.ppsx
  • Sentences-with-set-1to7letters-and-consonant-digraphs.ppsx
  • EpicPhonicsICanHearInitialSoundsP3.pdf
  • ch-sh-th-ng-phoneme-frames.pdf
  • Digraphs-pracice-cut-and-stick.pdf
  • animal-cards-matching-activity.pdf
  • Phase-3-Digraph-cards.pdf
  • ch-sh-th-ng-i-can-hear.pdf
  • Phase3DigraphFlowers.pdf
  • EpicPhonicsReaditMakeitWriteitPhase3.pdf
  • EpicPhonicsPlaydoughMatsP3-words.pdf
  • Phase-3-digraphs-colouring.pdf
  • EpicPhonicsPhase3TrickyWordBracelet.pdf

About this resource

Info

Created: Mar 1, 2015

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Activity

pdf, 432 KB

CH-Sound-Book

Activity

pdf, 1 MB

SH-Sound-Book

Activity

pdf, 599 KB

igh-Sound-Book

Report a problem

By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details

Categories & Grades