Phonics and Numbers Pumpkin Patch Match Bundle includes two interactive PowerPoint games. There is one game for number recognition and one for phonics. The game is similar to memory. There are 20 Pumpkin Match Games included; 10 per PowerPoint game.

Included are:
1) Pumpkin Patch Phonics PowerPoint Game
2) Pumpkin Patch Numbers (1-20) PowerPoint Game

Game Compatibility
This game can be played on any device that has PowerPoint. It is great for SmartBoards, Prometheans, Mimios, or any other interactive whiteboard. This game can also be played on laptops or computers that have PowerPoint.

*Or try downloading the Microsoft PowerPoint Viewer to play this game.

Thank you for purchasing a product at Early Core Learning!

