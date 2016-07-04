Phonics and Numbers Pumpkin Patch Match Bundle includes two interactive PowerPoint games. There is one game for number recognition and one for phonics. The game is similar to memory. There are 20 Pumpkin Match Games included; 10 per PowerPoint game.
*Get this bundle and save 25%.
Included are:
1) Pumpkin Patch Phonics PowerPoint Game
2) Pumpkin Patch Numbers (1-20) PowerPoint Game
Game Compatibility
This game can be played on any device that has PowerPoint. It is great for SmartBoards, Prometheans, Mimios, or any other interactive whiteboard. This game can also be played on laptops or computers that have PowerPoint.
*Or try downloading the Microsoft PowerPoint Viewer to play this game.
Thank you for purchasing a product at Early Core Learning!
About this resource
Info
Created: Jul 4, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Other resources by this author
Ten Frame Counting PowerPoint Game
- (0)
- $3.50
Penguin Theme Classroom Jobs
- (0)
- $3.50
Farm Theme Classroom Jobs
- (0)
- $3.50
Popular paid resources
Observation and Assessment Pack (EYFS)
- 5 Resources
- $7.04
Year 1 Easter End of Term Activity Bundle
- 4 Resources
- $9.85
Animal Music Notation Rhythm Cards EYFS & KS1 Quavers & Semibreves Pack
- (0)
- $4.79
New resources
Winter themed Early Years pack
- (1)
- $4.93
Order Form for cafe Role Play to go with Menu
- (1)
- FREE
s, a, t, p menu with numcicon and pictures for cafe / role play area
- (1)
- FREE
Updated resources
Year 1 Easter End of Term Activity Bundle
- 4 Resources
- $9.85
Animal Music Notation Rhythm Cards EYFS & KS1
- (0)
- $4.79
Animal Music Notation Rhythm Cards EYFS & KS1 Quavers & Semibreves Pack
- (0)
- $4.79