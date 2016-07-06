This is a PowerPoint, lesson plan, several worksheets and activities on phrases and clauses. An EATS lesson plan (tied to the Common Core Standards) as well as two graphic organizers are included.



Complete with an essential question, activating strategy, vocabulary, teaching strategies, and an exit ticket, students learn the difference between phrases and clauses.



In Part 1, students are shown examples of each phrase type:

Noun phrase

Verb phrase

Adjectival phrase

Adverbial phrase

Participial phrase

Prepositional phrase

Absolute phrase



The class will fill out a graphic organizer, practice with partners and practice individually using different phrases.



In Part 2, students are shown examples of each clause type:

Independent Clause

Dependent Clause

Noun Clause

Relative Clause

Adjectival Clause



Again, the class will fill out a graphic organizer, practice with partners, and practice individually using different clauses.



In Part 3, students get a chance to review. There are opportunities for differentiation in the activities. For example, on the PPT, students are asked to create example sentences. To challenge students, teachers may opt to ask students to use a topic. On Worksheet #5, students are challenged to identify phrase/clause types.



Lastly, students will complete an exit ticket.



This is a complete lesson- ready for your classroom.



Thank you!