This lesson covers the following topics 1. Elements 2. Molecules 3.Compounds 4. Mixtures. 5. Physical and chemical properties and 6. Physical changes and Chemical changes
The lesson includes a PowerPoint presentation including all the topics outlined above plus a quiz on physical and chemical changes
There is a lab lesson on compounds and mixtures (classic iron fillings and sulfur experiment) with word doc for students and teacher to follow.
The lesson also contains a separate homework exercise (word document)
Covers section C3 of the Cambridge CIE 0653 GCSE Combined science course but can easily be used as a stand alone lesson on Physical and Chemical changes
Created: Nov 2, 2015
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
Created: Nov 2, 2015

Updated: Feb 22, 2018
