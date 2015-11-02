This lesson covers the following topics 1. Elements 2. Molecules 3.Compounds 4. Mixtures. 5. Physical and chemical properties and 6. Physical changes and Chemical changes

The lesson includes a PowerPoint presentation including all the topics outlined above plus a quiz on physical and chemical changes

There is a lab lesson on compounds and mixtures (classic iron fillings and sulfur experiment) with word doc for students and teacher to follow.

The lesson also contains a separate homework exercise (word document)

Covers section C3 of the Cambridge CIE 0653 GCSE Combined science course but can easily be used as a stand alone lesson on Physical and Chemical changes

$3.00

Buy nowSave for later
  • C3-Physical-and-Chemical-changes.pptx
  • C3.-Physical-and-Chemical-Changes-Homework-Page.docx
  • Physical-and-Chemical-Changes.docx

About this resource

Info

Created: Nov 2, 2015

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Presentation

pptx, 9 MB

C3-Physical-and-Chemical-changes

Worksheet

docx, 22 KB

C3.-Physical-and-Chemical-Changes-Homework-Page

Project/Activity

docx, 586 KB

Physical-and-Chemical-Changes

Report a problem

By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details

Categories & Grades