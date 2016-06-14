$9.00
$10.00);
(10% off)
Buy now
Save for later
Worry free guarantee
Physical Science: Interactive Notebook Bundle
We all agree the best part of being a teacher is teaching. Wouldn’t it be great to spend more time teaching and less time creating lessons? This Physical Science Bundle will save you so much time, and give you the opportunity to focus on what you love! We have packed this bundle full of Interactive Notebooks!
- Electricity INB
- Waves INB
- Energy and Machines INB
- Force INB
- Chemistry INB
- Scientific Method INB
$9.00
$10.00);
(10% off)
Buy now
Save for later
Worry free guarantee
About this resource
Info
Created: Jun 14, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Other resources by this author
TES PICKS
stemcenter
Body Systems Interactive Science Notebook
Body Systems Interactive Science Notebook Section has a lot (101 PAGES) to offer! This INB is the most comprehensive that you will find. This INB i...
- (3)
- 10% off$5.00$4.50
TES PICKS
stemcenter
Scientific Method Interactive Notebook
Scientific Method Interactive Notebook The Scientific Method Interactive Notebook Section has a lot (39 PAGES) to offer! Before using Interactive S...
- (1)
- 10% off$6.00$5.40
SALE
stemcenter
Digestion System SCAVENGER HUNT!
Digestion System SCAVENGER HUNT! This is a great way for students to learn this vocabulary. Students may start at any of the prepared scavenger sta...
- (1)
- 10% off$4.00$3.60
Popular paid resources
TES_Editorial
Tes Guide to Stem
Are you and your school struggling to engage some students with Stem subjects? The Tes Guide to Stem is packed with hints, tips and schemes to help...
- (0)
- $8.44
leilarasarathnam
Safety Rules For Workshop/ Food Room/ Science
Illustrated safety rules poster can be used in practical lessons or put up in the classroom for general purpose. I was asked to print one off so I ...
- (0)
- $4.23
barclayfox
Christmas: activities. Based on saving Christmas from Santa's evil brother! Fun Xmas activity.
Great fun Christmas activities, complete and ready to use. Lots of engaging and fun activities and a primary activity of building and firing straw ...
- (1)
- $5.62
New resources
cvb368
Equation Organizer Study Guide
The number of equations that are used in science and math courses can be overwhelming for some students. This resource is designed to remove some o...
- (1)
- FREE
RoyalAcademyofEngineering
Milking It
Can you make plastic from Milk? This is a really easy and inexpensive activity for clubs (or classes) where students can explore how to make a type...
- (1)
- FREE
ktinnams
STEM in tutor time
These resources are short presentations to promote engagement and discussion about science, technology, engineering and maths careers. They are int...
- (2)
- FREE
Updated resources
TES_Editorial
Tes Guide to Stem
Are you and your school struggling to engage some students with Stem subjects? The Tes Guide to Stem is packed with hints, tips and schemes to help...
- (0)
- $8.44
TES PICKS
TeachWithFergy
Famous Women in Science - An Inquiry-Based Project for All Grades
Product Description Did you know that in the United States, women earn close to 60% of bachelor’s degrees overall, but only 20% of the degrees in c...
- (2)
- $5.99
leilarasarathnam
Safety Rules For Workshop/ Food Room/ Science
Illustrated safety rules poster can be used in practical lessons or put up in the classroom for general purpose. I was asked to print one off so I ...
- (0)
- $4.23