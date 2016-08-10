A collection of Pink Chalkboard themed bunting. Great for classroom displays; I personally use them to display my name and grade outside my class, as well as my calendar math wall.

This packet includes:

26 large pink chalkboard bunting letters
26 small pink chalkboard bunting letters
10 large pink chalkboard bunting numbers
10 small pink chalkboard bunting numbers

