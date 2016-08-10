A collection of Pink Chalkboard themed bunting. Great for classroom displays; I personally use them to display my name and grade outside my class, as well as my calendar math wall.
This packet includes:
26 large pink chalkboard bunting letters
26 small pink chalkboard bunting letters
10 large pink chalkboard bunting numbers
10 small pink chalkboard bunting numbers
Created: Aug 10, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
