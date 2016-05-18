Place Value: These place value cootie catchers are a great way for students to have fun while learning about place value. How to Play and Assembly Instructions are included.

This product includes two cootie catchers:

1. Students will determine the place value of different numbers
2. Students will add a sequence of numbers to determine its expanded form

