Place Value: These place value cootie catchers are a great way for students to have fun while learning about place value. How to Play and Assembly Instructions are included.
This product includes two cootie catchers:
1. Students will determine the place value of different numbers
2. Students will add a sequence of numbers to determine its expanded form
Created: May 18, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
