Playing with Piaget Activity for Developmental Psychology, reviews Piaget’s four stages of cognitive development (Sensorimotor development, Pre-operational development, Concrete operational, and Formal operational). This is a great addition to any developmental psychology unit. Students are given four scenarios in which they must apply their knowledge of Piaget’s theory. A summary of each of the four stages is included as a reference. A rich discussion follows as students share their responses. As always, a key is included.



