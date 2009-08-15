Free
Objectives from the Primary Framework for Numeracy and Literacy for Reception. Checklist to ensure all have been covered throughout the school year.
Other topics covered: Assessment.
Created: Aug 15, 2009
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
