Pokey Porcupine provides a fun way to practice math skills!

This Pokey Porcupine card game allows students to practice comparing fractions while playing a friendly game of Poke. In addition, the cards could be by individual a student at their desk.

Be sure to check the preview for the types of questions students will be asked to solve.

The set contains:

• 36 poke cards.
• Instructions for assembly.
• Instructions for game play.
• Answer key.

$2.00

Buy nowSave for later
  • PP-Compare-Fractions-Final.pdf

About this resource

Info

Created: Jul 5, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Game

pdf, 10 MB

PP-Compare-Fractions-Final

Report a problem

By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details

Categories & Grades