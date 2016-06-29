Pokey Porcupine provides a fun way to practice math skills!
This Pokey Porcupine card game allows students to practice calculating elapsed time while playing a friendly game of Poke. In addition, the cards could be by individual a student at their desk.
Be sure to check the preview for the types of questions students will be asked to solve.
The set contains:
• 36 poke cards.
• Instructions for assembly.
• Instructions for game play.
• Answer key.
About this resource
Info
Created: Jun 29, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Other resources by this author
mrsbsbest
Calculate & Clean: Decimal Subtraction
Students Calculate & Clean their way to practicing math skills! With Calculate & Clean your students are able to practice their math skills...
- (0)
- $2.50
mrsbsbest
Calculate & Clean: Decimal Addition
Students Calculate & Clean their way to practicing math skills! With Calculate & Clean your students are able to practice their math skills...
- (0)
- $2.50
mrsbsbest
Calculate & Clean: Rounding to the Nearest Whole Number
Students Calculate & Clean their way to practicing math skills! With Calculate & Clean your students are able to practice their math skills...
- (0)
- $2.50
Popular paid resources
TES PICKS
RustyMaths
Year 2 - Place Value - Week 1 - Count & Represent Numbers to 100, Tens & Ones, Place Value Chart
This pack of resources covers Year 2 place value for the first week of the autumn term. The resources support a mastery approach to teaching mathem...
- (13)
- $7.04
jreadshaw
Partitioning
Lesson plan, teaching resources and differentiated work for 3 lessons 1) Partitioning numbers into tens and units (MA hundreds) 2) Adding multiples...
- (69)
- $3.24
TES PICKS
MKConnolly
Year 1 - Place Value - Week 1 - Sorting, Counting and Representing Objects
This is pack 1 of 4 on Year 1 place value and covers the small steps Sort Objects, Count Objects and Represent Objects. The resources aim to help c...
- (11)
- $7.04
New resources
Jemmab100
Winter Olympics 2018 Lesson Plan and Resources
A PowerPoint giving information about the 2018 Winter Olympics, South Korea and the events involved etc. Resource also includes a lesson plan and K...
- (1)
- $3.23
MKConnolly
Year 1 - Spring - Week 5 - Place Value
This is pack 1 of 3 on Year 1 place value for the spring term and covers the small steps: - Numbers to 50 - Tens and Ones - Represent Numbers to 50...
- (1)
- $7.04
teacher-daniel
Number Recognition Assessment Grid 0-20
A simple number assessment grid so you can highlight whether a pupil can recognise a numeral. Simply type or write the pupil's name in the left han...
- (1)
- FREE
Updated resources
MissMarple30
Year 6 Division
A notebook with an example of a long division problem. There are also step by step instructions for solving missing box division problems and answe...
- (0)
- $4.23
Maths4Everyone
GCSE 9-1 Exam Question Practice (Ratio)
This carefully selected compilation of exam questions has fully-worked solutions designed for students to go through at home. This can save a lot o...
- (11)
- FREE
Maths4Everyone
GCSE 9-1 Exam Question Practice (Direct and Inverse Proportion)
This carefully selected compilation of exam questions has fully-worked solutions designed for students to go through at home. This can save a lot o...
- (9)
- FREE