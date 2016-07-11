Pokey Porcupine provides a fun way to practice math skills!
This Pokey Porcupine card game allows students to practice identifying and writing Roman Numerals while playing a friendly game of Poke. In addition, the cards could be used by an individual student at their desk. Please note that in order for a student to be successful with this set of poke cards, they will need to know how to write the remainder as a decimal.
Be sure to check the preview for the types of questions students will be asked to solve.
The set contains:
• 36 poke cards.
• Instructions for assembly.
• Instructions for game play.
• Answer key.
About this resource
Info
Created: Jul 11, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018

