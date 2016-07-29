This is one of the most used visuals in my classroom: the "I am working for..." board! This system is a visual board that says "I am working for..." with space to velcro a picture of the chosen reinforcer and space for 3-5 stars. The student will pick a reinforcer from the choice board of visuals for all items. While working, the teacher can deliver stars for good behavior or correct responses. Once the student gets all the stars, he/she earns the reinforcer.



This packet includes:

- a 3 and 5 star "I am working for..." board

- stars for the board

- a 4 and 8 space choice board

- 30 different visuals for common reinforcers (including technology items, food, toys, break, and special activity)



Includes directions for set up and use!



This is GREAT for children with autism, ADHD, cognitive impairments, or even learners who are more visual and need more structure! This can be used for academic or behavioral responses. Useful for teachers, parents, or therapists!