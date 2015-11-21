RecommendedTES PICKS

This 5-hour lesson and map activity uses posters, vocabulary for Interactive Notebooks, and maps with task cards to teach students how to use the Metro / Subway.

How can I use it?
-to teach new learners about basic directions
-to integrate culture and travel into an already existing unit
-as a learning station or learning center
-as an interactive activity to get some writing and speaking practice

Who is it for?
-ESL/ELL/ELD Students at levels Novice and higher
-Students in Grades 6-12

At the end of the lesson, students will be able to:
-behave on the metro according to common rules of etiquette
-follow written or oral metro directions
-give written or oral metro directions
-use a subway map to navigate from one place to another in a new city

Includes:
-18 pages of content
-content list and detailed lesson plan and instructions for use
-poster/handout of Tips and Tricks for using the metro
-cheat sheet of metro tips and tricks for Interactive Notebooks
-vocabulary and pocket for Interactive Notebooks
-map of London Underground with 12 corresponding task cards
-map of Montreal metro with 12 corresponding task cards

