This 5-hour lesson and map activity uses posters, vocabulary for Interactive Notebooks, and maps with task cards to teach students how to use the Metro / Subway.



How can I use it?

-to teach new learners about basic directions

-to integrate culture and travel into an already existing unit

-as a learning station or learning center

-as an interactive activity to get some writing and speaking practice



Who is it for?

-ESL/ELL/ELD Students at levels Novice and higher

-Students in Grades 6-12



At the end of the lesson, students will be able to:

-behave on the metro according to common rules of etiquette

-follow written or oral metro directions

-give written or oral metro directions

-use a subway map to navigate from one place to another in a new city



Includes:

-18 pages of content

-content list and detailed lesson plan and instructions for use

-poster/handout of Tips and Tricks for using the metro

-cheat sheet of metro tips and tricks for Interactive Notebooks

-vocabulary and pocket for Interactive Notebooks

-map of London Underground with 12 corresponding task cards

-map of Montreal metro with 12 corresponding task cards