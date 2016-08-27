Prentice Hall Literature Sixth Grade Vocabulary Crossword Puzzles Unit 1-10 : I have developed these fun sixth grade crossword puzzles to teach, re-teach, practice, or assess vocabulary in the sixth grade Prentice Hall Literature, Copper Level textbook. *** You will need at least one copy of this book to read the stories containing these vocabulary words so students can understand the context of the words.*** We have created crossword puzzles for Units 1 through 10, incorporating all key vocabulary words and some additional supplemental literary vocabulary words. There are ten crossword puzzles and ten answer sheets within this product. I have used these puzzles to challenge students to enrich and engage learning. This important vocabulary development skill is a critical piece of education to support and align with the Common Core Standards for Language Arts under Language: Conventions, effective use and vocabulary, understanding words and their relationships, and acquisitions of new vocabulary. The words were used from the following units in the Prentice Hall Copper Level text:

Unit 1: Growing and Changing
Unit 2: Reaching Out
Unit 3: Proving Yourself
Unit 4: Seeing it Through
Unit 5: Mysterious Worlds
Unit 6: GENRE: Short Stories
Unit 7: GENRE: Nonfiction
Unit 8: Drama
Unit 9: GENRE: Poetry
Unit 10: The Oral Tradition

