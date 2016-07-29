Bingo is a great game that can target a wide range of literacy skills and concepts, expressive/receptive language, social skills, and problem solving abilities. This game works on identifying prepositions! This is a great way to target academic skills for even lower level learners and focus on the difficult concept of prepositions.



In this game, students identify the prepositions on their bingo board. Prepositions included are in, out, next to, under, above, through, and more! This resource includes 20 boards and 1 set of calling cards. Great to target a wide range of prepositions!