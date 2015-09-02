Prepositions, Prepositions, Prepositions!



Prepositions can be a difficult concept for many students. This adapted Book has students practice identifying prepositions, while working on beginning writing skills and sentences structure.



Student match the corresponding pictures to name the preposition while simultaneously writing a sentence. (Ex: The owl is beside the box.)



This is a great way to have students work on answering questions, especially for students with minimal verbal skills, as well as getting students to use proper sentence structure.





[ P R O D U C T • I N C L U D E S ]

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------



12 Page Adaptable Book



Prepositions:

around, beside, behind, between, into, out of, through, over, under, on, in front of, inside



2 sets of tiles- words only and symbol supported differentiated for various student levels.



Also includes sentence strip option to help save on velcro.



Great for Independent Work Station





[S E T U P • I N S T R U C T I O N S • I N C L U D E D]

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Description of Setup included



-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------



[ R E C O M M E N D A T I O N S ]

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

• I recommend printing on 110lb card stock and heat laminating with a 3 or 5 mil laminate sheets.



When cutting out the alphabet pieces if you use a dab of glue on the back, your letter tiles will not slip while going through the laminator.

