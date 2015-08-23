Prepositions: Prepositions can be a difficult concept for many students. These adapted books have students practice identifying what is and what is the not the top, middle and bottom, while working on beginning writing skills and sentences structure.



This is such an important life skill and an essential component of learning proper letter formation. My students love these books, and I love that I can work on essential skills while they are enjoying themselves! :) These are especially great for students with minimal verbal skills, and students who struggle with syntax.



[ P R O D U C T • I N C L U D E S ]

1- 13 page books

picture pieces



6 different pictures (used for 2 pages each for a total of 12 picture pages) of 3 stacked items



for each picture students create a sentence of what is and what is not on the top.



The last page asks the students to identify the top/middle/bottom line on a handwriting line.



Writing worksheet- to copy down the sentences they created.



Great for Independent Work Station





[S E T U P • I N S T R U C T I O N S • I N C L U D E D]

Description of Setup included



[ R E C O M M E N D A T I O N S ]

• I recommend printing on 110lb card stock and heat laminating with a 3 or 5 mil laminate sheets.



When cutting out the alphabet pieces if you use a dab of glue on the back, your letter tiles will not slip while going through the laminator.