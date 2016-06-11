With the Presidential Election coming, this would be a great activity to use with your students.
Do YOU Know Your Presidents is a series of three challenges. Each challenge worksheet has 25 questions(with 3 choices). The first challenge is the easiest with the third, the hardest.
There is also a Presidential Did You Know? Page.
Kids can do one or all the challenges to learn interesting facts about U.S. Presidents. The teacher page includes several extension activities and the key.
I also have a web quest on the White House, Presidential Trivia and a Webquest activity on First Ladies on the United States.
